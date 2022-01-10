Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTRA. Barclays upped their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PTRA opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Proterra has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

