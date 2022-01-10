Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,432,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

