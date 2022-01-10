Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

REPL opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,138 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Replimune Group by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

