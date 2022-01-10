CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

