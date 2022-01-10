Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

EQNR stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

