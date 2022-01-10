Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

