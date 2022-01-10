Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $305.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

