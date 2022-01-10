Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.79.

NYSE:LNC opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

