Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.95.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

