FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FE. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

