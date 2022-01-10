Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Head to Head Analysis

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Fluidigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.20 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $138.14 million 1.76 -$53.02 million ($0.90) -3.53

Akoya Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 100.83%. Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.13%. Given Fluidigm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Fluidigm -49.54% -43.70% -17.12%

Summary

Fluidigm beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.