Contrasting Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluidigm and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 1.76 -$53.02 million ($0.90) -3.53 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.20 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Akoya Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluidigm and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fluidigm presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.13%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 100.83%. Given Fluidigm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -49.54% -43.70% -17.12% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Summary

Fluidigm beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

