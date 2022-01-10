Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Arvinas worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

