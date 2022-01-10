New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 18,942 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,293,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,482. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.