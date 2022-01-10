Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,142 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

