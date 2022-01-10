Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ebix worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 223,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX opened at $30.26 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $936.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

