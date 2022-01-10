Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $621.00 million, a PE ratio of 471.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

