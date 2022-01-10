Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.