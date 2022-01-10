Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 690,323 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 280,016 shares of company stock worth $840,661. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

