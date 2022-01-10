SG Americas Securities LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

