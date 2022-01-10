SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

