Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $106.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

