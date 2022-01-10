SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $945,000 Investment in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 77,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $854.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.