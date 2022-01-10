Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Trident Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trident Brands had a negative return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 1,749.39%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

