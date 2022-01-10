Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $39,620.05 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10.

On Wednesday, October 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $90.28 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.