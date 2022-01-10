Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells $99,568.75 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.