Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.06 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $533.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

