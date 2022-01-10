Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.