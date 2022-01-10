Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.42 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.