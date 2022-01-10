Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.