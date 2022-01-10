Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

NYSE:THR opened at $16.94 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $564.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

