Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,172,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Switch by 90,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

