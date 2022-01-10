SG Americas Securities LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Soliton worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $10,309,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $8,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soliton by 2,755.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 356,422 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $7,086,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $4,200,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.