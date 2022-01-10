SG Americas Securities LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Soliton worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Soliton by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $3,379,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Soliton by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

SOLY stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

