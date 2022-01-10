Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMMO were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 23.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

AMMO stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $573.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

