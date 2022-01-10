Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marcus were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $551.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.79. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

