Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 1,349,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

