Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,439 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

