Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $9.76 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

