4,632 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

