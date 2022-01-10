Amalgamated Bank Sells 443 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.