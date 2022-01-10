BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

