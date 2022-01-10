Amalgamated Bank Sells 663 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,145,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

