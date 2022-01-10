Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

