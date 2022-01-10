Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,581 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.