Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $160,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,260.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,270.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $756.85 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

