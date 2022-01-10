Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.73. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -39.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

