Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $715,000 Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $24.64 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

