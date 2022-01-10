Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

