Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 986 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.